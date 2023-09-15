Relive old India with Sultan Of Delhi, new 60's based Disney+ Hotstar show

The road to power, a heart-warming friendship and the charm of the 60s, Disney+ Hostar’s upcoming power-packed series, Sultan Of Delhi has it all. Based on the book, Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray, the series is produced by Reliance Entertainment. Directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma, the show will reimagine the charm of old India. With this, Milan Luthria marks his OTT directorial debut.

Sultan of Delhi will stream from October 13. The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada.

On the show, Milan said, “Sultan of Delhi is my first web series. Set in the sexy 60’s, it has a timeless, pacy approach filled with elements of glamor, action, music, punchy one liners and entertainment. This multi-starrer traces the journey of Arjun Bhatia, (Tahir Raj Bhasin) and explores a tale of greed, betrayal, courage and the ultimate fight for power. I always strive to give audiences an entertaining experience through my stories and Sultan of Delhi is one such beautiful journey and I'm so delighted to partner with Disney+ Hotstar to bring this to life”

Namit Sharma, producer of the series said, "We're thrilled to bring to life this book to screen adaptation of Sultan of Delhi. Working with a maestro like Milan Luthria has been an honor and pleasure. He has crafted a unique series which is colorful, exhilarating and full of larger than life characters. His ability to transport viewers to the exciting 60’s is simply astounding, and we can't wait for them to witness the visual extravaganza that is 'Sultan of Delhi'.

