Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt meet Afghanistran cricketer Rashid Khan in New York, see photo

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were in New York for a vacation recently. While in the city, the couple met Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan who shared a photo of the trio on Instagram on Friday.



"With Bollywood’s biggest. It was lovely to meet you #Ranbir @aliaabhatt", Khan wrote alongside the photo.



Khan is the captain of the Afghanistan men's national cricket team in the T20 format. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans, while Ranbir looked cool in a grey co-ordinated set. His wife, actress Alia Bhatt kept it minimal in an all-black outfit.

India and Afghanistan will clash on Wednesday, October 11, in the national capital Delhi after the Indian men's cricket team begins its World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8, Sunday. Ten teams will play the other nine teams once in the group stage before the Semi-Finals and Finals in the third week of November.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia returned to India on Friday. The couple were seen obliging fans with selfies at the Mumbai airport. Ranbir will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's criminal drama Animal, which is set to hit theatres on December 1.



On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani. The film has faired well at the box office. Alia hasn't officially announced her next project yet.

