Rakul Preet Singh's bridal entry video as Jackky Bhagnani looks on will leave you with a smile

After a romantic and intimate wedding in Goa, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to host a lavish reception in Mumbai for industry peers and family. The couple got married in Goa on February 21. Pictures from their dreamy wedding made their way to social media with fans congratulating them on their special day.

Now, a new video from their wedding has made its way to the internet and fans of the couple can’t get enough of how good they look together. The video from their Goa wedding has Rakul Preet Singh making her bridal entry in style. The actress decked up in pastels, a custom Tarun Tahiliani pink lehenga for the occasion, can be seen dancing her way to Jackky.

Rakul's bridal walk is one for books

With the whole alley adorned with flowers, Rakul Preet’s bridal entry is one to remember. There was hooting and cheering from their family members and friends as Rakul entered with a smile on her face. The smoke effect added a dreamy vibe to the whole scene.

Rakul and Jackky had two wedding ceremonies

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani had two wedding ceremonies - 'Anand Karaj' and a Sindhi-style wedding to honour their respective family customs. Hours after their wedding, the couple made their first media appearance as husband and wife. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) × Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor were some of the celebrities who attended the wedding. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra performed at the sangeet.

