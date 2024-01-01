Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot in February: Reports

Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh is reportedly getting married to her beau, film producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani in February 2024. The couple have been dating for a few years and are often seen attending film events together.

A report on Hindustan Times stated that the couple will be getting married in a private ceremony in Goa in February. A source told the publication, "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate." The source further added, "They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private.”



"Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. In fact, Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break," added the source.



The couple made it Insta official in October 2021. Earlier this year, Rakul Preet Singh received a romantic wish from boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani who shared a reel featuring the moments he and Rakul have spent together so far. The reel features glimpses of their vacation diaries, dinner dates, red-carpet walks as well as on-stage performances.



The reel was accompanied with a special note which read, "On your special day, I want to express my admiration for the one who always leaves me in awe. With you, every day feels like an incredible journey, and there's never a dull moment. You're more than just my companion; you're my confidant, my partner-in-crime, and the one who fills my life with love and laughter. On your big day, I wish you everything you have ever dreamt of, and more. May all your dreams come true because you only and only deserve the absolute best in life. Happy Birthday to the one who makes every day extraordinary!"

Replying to the post, Rakul wrote, "Awwwwww !!! So much you typed !! That makes me feel whatttte a wow !!!thankyouuuuu my" and dropped a heart emoji.



About making her relationship public with Jackky, Rakul told Film Companion, "We're both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let's face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don't come from that school of thought."