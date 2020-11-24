Priyanka Chopra shares cute photo of mother Madhu 'Nani' with Diana; see pic

Priyanka Chopra shared a new picture on Instagram as her mother Madhu Chopra united with her after a long time. The photo, however, does not feature Priyanka but Madhu’s other daughter, their dog named Diana.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote: “Nani and @diariesofdiana madhumalati”, along with red heart emojis. Diana can be seen sitting besides Madhu in the photo.

Priyanka Chopra is currently with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles whereas Madhu is a practising doctor and is based in Mumbai. Looks like the mother-daughter duo united in LA.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were recently pictured in their Fall look. The two have joined FEED: Fashion That Gives Back and as part of their collaboration with the brand, they did a photoshoot. The brand is providing meals in schools as part of their latest collaboration with Jonas and Chopra.