Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chadha to Sunny Deol: Here's what Bollywood celebrities have tweeted regarding farmers' protest

Farmers' protests in India have got the attention of celebrities. After Diljit Dosanjh's Twitter spat with Kangana and appearing at the protest in support of the farmers, many others have taken to their social media to speak about the issue.

Gal PYAR Di Kariye.. Dharm Koi V Ladai Ni Sikhaunda..🙏🏾



Hindu-Sikh-Muslim-Isai-Jaini-Bodhi



Sab Bhara Ne 1 Dujey De 🙏🏾



BHARAT ES KAR KE HEE DUNIA TE VAKHRA AA.. KION KE ETHEY SAB PYAAR NAAL REHNDE NE 🙏🏾



Har Dharm Da Satkaar Kita Janda 🙏🏾

Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke out in support of the ongoing farmers' protest on Sunday. Priyanka re-shared Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh's tweet on the same issue and called for a quick solution on the matter.

"Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later (sic)," she wrote on Twitter, quoting a tweet by Dosanjh in Punjabi.

Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.

Preity Zinta also came out in support of the farmers who are protesting and called them 'the soldiers of the soil. she wrote, “My heart goes out 2the farmers & their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic. They are the soldiers of the soil that keep our country going. I sincerely hope the talks between the farmers & govt yield positive results soon & all is resolved. #Farmerprotests #Rabrakha.”

My heart goes out 2the farmers & their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic.They are the soldiers of the soil that keep our country going.I sincerely hope the talks between the farmers & govt yield positive results soon & all is resolved. #Farmerprotests #Rabrakha 🙏

Sonam Kapoor posted pictures of the protesting farmers along with a quote, "When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization." The actor also used a hashtag of the movement name ‘Delhi Chalo’.

"When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization." Daniel Webster 🇮🇳

Riteish Deshmukh shared on Twitter, “If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan.”

If you eat today, thank a farmer.



I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan

Richa Chadha wrote, “For those who are wondering what the farmers are protesting, read- India has been facing an agrarian crisis for the past 2 decades, 12000 farmers commit suicide every year, that’s over 30/day! And yet, this is the biggest protest by people who put food on our plates.”

Next time you shop for vegetables, (which u will soon irrespective of where u live or how much meat/fish u eat), don't wonder why the prices for vegetables are constantly rising. India is still an agrarian economy. It's not just a 'farmer's issue'. Everything is connected.

While Sunny Deol tweeted saying that the issue is between the government and the farmers and no third party should come in between.

So far, several prominent Punjabi film stars have rallied for the cause of the farmers and urged the government to hear the farmers out who have protested for weeks over the new farm bill.