Priyanka Chopra celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie looked cute as a snuggle as the two celebrated the auspicious Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi at their Los Angeles home in California. Priyanka shared photos of their celebrations as Malti plays with her toy Ganpati. The Citadel actress also shared a glimpse of her mandir at home which she had decorated with Lord Ganesha’s idol.

This is not the first time that Priyanka Chopra has celebrated Indian festivals at her US home. She shared snaps from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and captioned them, "A girl and her Ganpati [heart eye emoji] Always with us...wherever we go...#ganpatibappamorya [joined hands emoji] #ganeshchaturthi." The first image shows Priyanka's mandir, where she placed Lord Ganesha's idol. She also placed Malti's Ganpati toy near the temple.

In one picture, the toy Ganpati is placed on a sofa chair which has Malti’s name on it. The plushie toy is as sweet as Malti herself.

Soon after Priyanka posted the pictures, fans couldn’t stop commenting on how cute Malti looks in all pictures and how soon she’s all grown up. A fan commented, "She has grown so much and beautiful just like mama and papa."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter was born on January 15, 2022, through surrogacy. The couple often share pictures and videos of their adorable moments with their daughter. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

