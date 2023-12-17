Prithviraj Sukumaran says the world of Salaar is a bit like Game of Thrones, 'Scale of the film is so huge'

After shattering the box office records with KGF, Prashanth Neel is back with another magnum opus, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire with Rebel star Prabhas playing the lead role of Deva. The release of the movie is just around the corner, and before that, many fan theories are circulating, with some speculating about a possible crossover between the two movies. After the trailer release, many fans were quick to draw comparisons between KGF and the Salaar world.

Amid all this, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is playing the lead role of Varadha Raja, a friend of Deva and son of Jagapathi's character, who is the head of the city Khaansaar.

Addressing the same, Prithviraj said the Salaar is much bigger and grander than KGF 2. During his recent interview with News18, the actor said, “I understand the comparisons that are happening between Salaar and KGF 2. I am a big Prashant Neel fan and I would have been disappointed had I seen his next film after KGF 2, which opens in a tulip field in Amsterdam. It is not something that I expect from him. It is too premature for the audience because 10 minutes into Salaar people will forget all the comparisons. Salaar is much bigger and grander than KGF 2. The scale of the film is so huge that it can even dwarf KGF 2.”

On the probable crossover, the south star said, “Prashant has these wild ideas about how the origins of Khansaar (the world created in Salaar) and the origins of Kolar gold fields (shown in KGF) can come together. But it is only he who can say how these two worlds can come together. I am not aware of the universe that he wants to create.”

The world of Salaar is a bit like Game Of Thrones.

Elaborating further, the Malayalam actor said that the whole world of Salaar is a bit like the highly acclaimed series Game Of Thrones.

“I remember walking on the sets of Salaar and literally feeling dwarfed by it. I think audiences will get the same feeling when they watch the film in theatres. I have told Prashant that the whole world of Salaar is a bit like Game Of Thrones. That’s the kind of drama and the character dynamics the film has with a lot of action. It is essentially an action entertainer with some spectacular action sequences and some of the best hero elevation moments, but what really stood out for me in the film is the drama which holds the film together,” he said.

Directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, the forthcoming movie has an ensemble cast that consists of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Eshwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy.

