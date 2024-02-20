Perfect family: Ajay Devgn wishes mother Veena happy birthday with this sweet fam pic

Ajay Devgn shared a perfect family picture as the Devgns got together to celebrate Veena Devgn’s birthday. The picture that is now going viral features Ajay, his mother Veena Devgn, Kajol, their daughter Nysa and son Yug. Nysa is seen dressed in a beautiful tangerine dress while Yug was dressed in casuals.

In the picture, Yug can be seen kissing his grandmother on her cheek. Ajay can be seen posing for the camera while Kajol looks at her mother-in-law. Sharing the picture, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Your love is the guiding light to our family Maa... Happy birthday to you." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) × Earlier in the day, Ajay Devgn shared a picture with his mother on Instagram. In the picture, Ajay and his mother can be seen twinning in black. Sharing the picture, Ajay wrote, "Your love is irreplaceable Maa. Happy Birthday."