Perfect family: Ajay Devgn wishes mother Veena happy birthday with this sweet fam pic
"Your love is the guiding light to our family Maa," wrote Ajay Devgn wishing his mother on her birthday.
Ajay Devgn shared a perfect family picture as the Devgns got together to celebrate Veena Devgn’s birthday. The picture that is now going viral features Ajay, his mother Veena Devgn, Kajol, their daughter Nysa and son Yug. Nysa is seen dressed in a beautiful tangerine dress while Yug was dressed in casuals.
In the picture, Yug can be seen kissing his grandmother on her cheek. Ajay can be seen posing for the camera while Kajol looks at her mother-in-law. Sharing the picture, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Your love is the guiding light to our family Maa... Happy birthday to you."
Earlier in the day, Ajay Devgn shared a picture with his mother on Instagram. In the picture, Ajay and his mother can be seen twinning in black. Sharing the picture, Ajay wrote, "Your love is irreplaceable Maa. Happy Birthday."
Kajol also shared an adorable post for her mother-in-law. Sharing a happy picture with Veena Devgn, Kajol wrote, "A mother by law who took her job seriously .. happy birthday Ma!"
On the work front, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan. The film also features R Madhavan and Jyotika. The supernatural thriller revolves around evil spirits and black magic. Makers recently dropped the teaser which begins with R Madhavan's narration, where he seemingly portrays the role of the antagonist. Sharing the teaser, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Woh poochega tumse... ek khel hai, kheloge? Par uske behkaave mein mat aana!"
Other notable projects for Ajay Devgn include Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, and Raid 2.