'Pathaan' trailer out! Shah Rukh Khan fights for the country with Deepika Padukone as his aide
Story highlights
In 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh Khan plays a secret agent who is forced to come out of his self-imposed exile in order to save India from a terror attack.
In 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh Khan plays a secret agent who is forced to come out of his self-imposed exile in order to save India from a terror attack.
Shah Rukh Khan and team come out all guns blazing in the official trailer of 'Pathaan'. The film is scheduled to release in two weeks, and the producers Yash Raj Films unveiled the official trailer of 'Pathaan' on social media on Tuesday. The trailer gives a glimpse of an action-packed film which will have Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone performing high-octane stunts similar to several iconic Hollywood action films.
'Pathaan' trailer is over 2 minutes long and opens with Dimple Kapadia's character narrating that a terror group called Outfit X is targeting to plan a terrorist attack of giant proportions in India. Its leader, John Abharam is shown to send a warning message to the Indian Intelligence that they will have to race against time to save their country. It's then that former spy Pathaan (SRK) is brought back from his self-imposed exile to save his country. Deepika Padukone, who also plays an secret agent, also joins forces with Khan to save India.
With lots of chase sequences, mid-air fight sequences, high-octane stunts, and usage of stylised gadgets, 'Pathaan' helmed by Siddharth Anand, looks similar in many ways to Anand's last film on the big screen - Hrithik Roshan starrer 'War'. 'Pathaan', though, will have Abraham and SRK pitted against each other.
Watch the trailer of 'Pathaan here:
'Pathaan' controversy
Ever since the first song- Besharam Rang- was released online in December 2022, 'Pathaan' has been courting controversies as certain groups had raised objection to Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini. The CBFC has since then asked makers for 10 cuts in the film which they deemed as inappropriate. Certain names and terminologies have been changed in the film. Ironically, Deepika's saffron bikini will stay in the song. Certain sections had also demanded a change in the film's title but the name 'Pathaan' will remain.
'Pathaan' will mark SRK's comeback on the big screen in a full-fledged leading role after a gap of four years. He was last seen playing the lead in Anand L Rai's 'Zero' which failed to create a mark at the box office. The film marks John Abraham's first film with SRK. SRK and Deepika too will share the screen space after a gap pf many years. They were last seen together in 'Happy New Year' which released in 2014. 'Pathaan' will hit theatres on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.