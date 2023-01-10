'Pathaan' trailer out! Shah Rukh Khan fights for the country with Deepika Padukone as his aide

Shah Rukh Khan and team come out all guns blazing in the official trailer of 'Pathaan'. The film is scheduled to release in two weeks, and the producers Yash Raj Films unveiled the official trailer of 'Pathaan' on social media on Tuesday. The trailer gives a glimpse of an action-packed film which will have Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone performing high-octane stunts similar to several iconic Hollywood action films.



'Pathaan' trailer is over 2 minutes long and opens with Dimple Kapadia's character narrating that a terror group called Outfit X is targeting to plan a terrorist attack of giant proportions in India. Its leader, John Abharam is shown to send a warning message to the Indian Intelligence that they will have to race against time to save their country. It's then that former spy Pathaan (SRK) is brought back from his self-imposed exile to save his country. Deepika Padukone, who also plays an secret agent, also joins forces with Khan to save India.



With lots of chase sequences, mid-air fight sequences, high-octane stunts, and usage of stylised gadgets, 'Pathaan' helmed by Siddharth Anand, looks similar in many ways to Anand's last film on the big screen - Hrithik Roshan starrer 'War'. 'Pathaan', though, will have Abraham and SRK pitted against each other.