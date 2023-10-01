Parineeti and Raghav share playful glimpse from 'not-so-traditional' wedding ritual

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Indian politician Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Since the wedding, the couple has been sharing inside glimpses from their two-day-long wedding ceremony. On Sunday, Parineeti and Raghav shared the pictures from their ‘not so traditional’ pre-wedding festivities.

Parineeti and Raghav celebrated their union of love with only traditional ceremonies. But they made it extra special with the sports day organisation.

Chadha's vs. Chopra's

The newlyweds shared the photos of the fun day on their respective social media handles. The bride team wore an orange T-shirt, whereas the groom team wore a blue T-shirt.

Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote, ''Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding!''

''Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats. Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this. Three-Legged Race: More difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless. Cricket: Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game) The bride uses her bridal power to bring World Cup cricketers to her side.''

The carousel of photos and videos showed Parineeti and Raghav enjoying the day to the fullest with their close friends and family.

One picture showed Parineeti and Raghav on the ground with a cricket bat and ball lying by their side.

Check out the post here.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding video:

The couple exchanged wedding vows in the traditional ceremony held in Udaipur. Earlier this week, the couple shared a mesmerising wedding video from their wedding day.

Set in the ''O Piya'' song, sung by Parineeti, the video showed adorable moments from the wedding day. One scene showed Parineeti cutely hiding from Raghav. The next scene shows Parineeti as she walks down the aisle, and Raghav sweetly gazing at her.

In the post caption, Parineet wrote, "To my husband… The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa."

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. While their relationship surprised everyone, it is believed that they knew each other for several years while studying in the UK.

