Pankaj Tripathi to be honoured with the Diversity in Cinema Award at IFFM

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi who was recently seen in feature film ‘Mimi’ will be honoured with Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 20.

An actor who has given us a wide range of characters that we today love and adore, will be recognised for his work in films and shows in India. From ‘Ludo’ to ‘Mirzapur’ or ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, Pankaj has managed to impress one and all with his on-screen performances.

Speaking about the award, Pankaj said, “My intent is to perform to the best of my capabilities, and I am so grateful that my performances are appreciated by the audience. I am truly honoured and equally humbled to receive this award and it makes me very happy that such a prestigious film festival has recognised my work.”

Tripathi has also been nominated for the Best Performance (Male) in the film category for Ludo and for the Best Performance (Male) in series for Mirzapur 2. His short film Laali also made it to the festival this year.

The award will be presented by director Anurag Kashyap.

The festival’s director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, said that Pankaj is being identified and honoured with the award for his performance in various films. He added, “We at IFFM are elated to present one of our highest awards to the prolific actor, Pankaj Tripathi. With his acting prowess and unsurpassed talent, he makes every character riveting. IFFM has always stood for diversity through cinema and Pankaj Tripathi is an embodiment of the same. He plays diverse roles with such finesse making him perfect for this award.”