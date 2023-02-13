Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani groove to 'Kala Chashma' at their wedding reception

Bollywood's newlywed couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday (February 12). And, who's who of B-town came down to the venue to bless the couple. Meanwhile, a video of the two lovebirds grooving on the viral sensation track 'Kala Chashma' surfaced online and went viral. The clip shows the two grooving to the song on the dance floor along with the guests.

The video was shared by Sidharth's fan club on Instagram along with a caption, "Kala Chashma fever take over on #SidKiara wedding reception." Sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar, 'Kala Chashma' song from 'Baar Baar Dekho' featured Katrina Kaif with Sidharth.

For the reception, Sidharth and Kiara opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for their looks. The newlywed actress wore a Manish Malhotra monochrome evening gown which featured a long train while the actor looked dapper in a blingy black suit. Kiara’s jewellery, however, stole the show!

For accessories, Kiara opted for a very heavy emerald and diamond studded necklace which looked exquisite and gave a beautiful touch to the chic gown. She kept her hair tied back and opted for neutral-toned makeup.

The couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. They hosted their first reception for the groom’s family at The Leela Palace, Delhi on February 9.

The duo’s second reception was held at Mumbai’s St. Regis. It was a grand affair as many Bollywood celebs and industrialists attended the reception. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan, Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Rakul Preet Singh among others were seen arriving at the venue.

Sidharth and Kiara dated for a couple of years before getting hitched. However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship and even marriage plans. The two apparently fell in love while shooting their 2021 film 'Shershaah'.

