Netizens call Raja Kumari's Jawan title track a 'banger'

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to make and break records. His latest theatrical release, Jawan, is making quite a noise at the box office and has already recorded the highest opening for a Hindi film. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan as he plays several versions of himself, the film has found many takers from fans to critics alike. The film is being appreciated not only for the acting chops but also for its story, direction and fresh music.

Raja Kumari's song from Jawan is a hit

Among the many songs that are being loved, there is a Raja Kumari track that everyone is loving. The Jawan title track sung by Raja Kumari is being called an “absolute banger”. In fact, many are even calling it the best Bollywood track of the year.

Yesterday, after a special screening of Jawan, Raja Kumari expressed her experience on working with Shah Rukh Khan for the film. She called the film mind blowing. As for her collaboration, she said that “its a manifestation turned true”. Raja was excited to see how the audience reacts to hear the song on the big screen and now that it has happened, the feeling is surely beyond words for her.

Jawan is directed by Atlee

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

