Nawazuddin Siddiqui claims his estranged wife is trying to malign his image in new, lengthy statement

The war of words continues! After the actor's team issued a clarification, Nawazuddin Siddiqui himself took to his official Instagram handle to put forth his side of the story in his own words. To respond to the disturbing allegations made against him by his estranged wife Aaliya, the 48-year-old shared a long note and wrote, "This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions."

For those uninitiated, Nawazuddin's estranged wife posted a series of videos on Instagram earlier this week and accused the Gangs of Wasseypur actor of throwing her and her children out of their home. She alleged that she has little to no money and no place to live. The now-viral clip also showed the actor's daughter crying in distress outside the building.

Nawazuddin started his statement by saying that people think he is a "bad guy" because he has maintained a dignified silence amid the ugly battle. "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha (drama) will somewhere be read by my small children."

He further added, "Social Media Platforms, Press & A bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one-sided & manipulated videos. There are a few points, I would like to express - First of all, me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids. Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters every day that it’s been too long an absence? My kids have been made hostage for the past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai."

Addressing the financial issues raised by his estranged wife, Nawazuddin continued, "She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for the last 4 months before calling them here on the pretext of demanding money. On average, she is being paid approx Rs 10 lakh per month for the past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities."

That's not all, the actor also claimed that he spent crores of rupees to finance three of her films and also gave her luxury cars which she sold at her own will. "I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea-facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably."

To answer why Aaliya would be making the claims online, Nawaz said, "She only wants more money and hence has filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand."

Check out the full statement below!

Speaking about Aaliya and his kids being thrown out of his mother's house, Nawaz said that his wife is dragging his kids into this drama to "simply blackmail me, malign my reputation, her intent to spoil my career and fulfil her illegitimate demands".

Nawazuddin concluded his statement by expressing his love for his two children. He wrote, "Any parent on this planet will never want their kids to miss out on their studies or hamper their future, they will always try to give their best of the best possible things. Whatever I am earning today is all for both of my kids and no person can change this. I love Shora & Yani and I will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future. I have won all the cases so far and will continue to place my faith in the judiciary. Love is not to hold one back, but to let one fly in the right direction."

On the professional front, Nawazuddin was last seen in Heropanti 2, which also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actor will be next seen in Haddi. Helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, the film stars Nawazuddin in the role of a transwoman.

Besides Haddi, he will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru, Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sa Ra Ra Ra, and Afwah.

