Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru drops trailer: WATCH

The trailer for the upcoming comedy-drama Tiku Weds Sheru dropped today. The film stars acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Avneet Kaur in the titular role. Tiku Weds Sheru follows the journey of two eccentric and starry-eyed characters - a dreamer Tiku (Avneet) and a hustler Sheru (Nawazuddin). The trailer showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai. What started as the coming together of an unusual duo, becomes the marriage of two souls.

“Tiku Weds Sheru is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real-life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. Tiku and Sheru, are very different personalities who have a common dream. What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character.” said Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Watch Exclusive Interview with Night Manager creator Sandeep Modi here: “I am happy to have got to be a part of Manikarnika Films’ maiden project, work with Kangana (Ranaut), and be directed by Sai Kabir, who brings a fresh perspective to the story. It’s great that Tiku Weds Sheru will premiere on Prime Video, ensuring its accessibility to film enthusiasts worldwide.”

Watch the trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru here:

Produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, the film is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav and co-written by Srivastav and Amit Tiwari. The film will stream from 23 June.

