Nargis Fakhri on taking a break from Bollywood: I was overworked and stressed

Miss Nargis Fakhri on screen? Well, it was a conscious decision she made for mental sanity. In a new interview that has surfaced, the actor reveals that she took a step back from Bollywood and acting in general to focus on her mental health a few years ago.

She said that at the time she had had multiple film releases and her career was going well but there was no mental satisfaction. Nargis is now back in India and will soon be seen in a south film, her first in two years.

Nargis Fakhri had popped to the Indian filmy scene with her breakout role in ‘Rockstar’ with Ranbir Kapoor in which she played his love interest. The film did well and landed her many other offers. She then worked in ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘Main Tera Hero’ and a Hollywood film ‘Spy’. She did other films too like Housefull 3 and Azhar.

Speaking to TOI in an interview, the actress said, "Somewhere down the line, I realised that I was overworked and stressed. I missed my family and friends. I remember that 2016-2017 was a period of realisation for me. I felt that I wasn’t doing things that made me happy. I did films back-to-back and thought there was just too much happening, and I needed to stop. I felt the need to pause to balance my mind and body. And that’s when I took the step."

She added, "Once in a while, it is important for the sake of your mental and physical health to take a break. I know that in the industry, actors, their managers, and even PR agencies tell you that you have to be more visible and that if you take a break for too long, people tend to forget you. I think there is a lot of fear in the minds of the artistes who don’t want to lose what they have worked hard for. My perspective is, you never lose, especially when you take time out for yourself, for self-care, and to introspect. Instead, you actually win when you do that."

