Motion poster of 'The Great Indian Murder' revealed; trailer to be out tomorrow

Tigmanshu Dhulia's next Disney+ Hotstar series titled 'The Great Indian Murder' will star Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Shrey Oberoi and Shashank Arora.

Adapted from Vikas Swarup's bestseller 'Six Suspects', the series will have 'six suspects'.

Vikas Swarup's 2005 novel Q&A also served as the basis for Danny Boyle's Academy Award-winning 'Slumdog Millionaire' (2008). Six Suspects is loosely based on the infamous Jessica Lal murder case. The novel begins with the murder of a socialite named Vicky Rai at a party and follows the journey of six suspects.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Priti Sinha's Reel Life Entertainment, the series marks Gandhi's return to long-form narratives after the massive success of 'Scam1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' (2020).