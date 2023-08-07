Malayalam film 1001 Nunakal drops trailer, to stream from August 18

Amidst the aftermath of a heart-wrenching apartment fire, a couple is left with no place to go and only remnants of their belongings. Finding solace in the kindness of their friend Vinay, they seek refuge in his grand mansion. During their stay, Vinay suggests that the couple stay over for one more night to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Joined by other close friends, they come together to celebrate the hosts' significant milestone - their 10th wedding anniversary. However, the night takes an unforeseen twist as a light-hearted dare game evolves into a shocking exposé of hidden secrets, challenging the very core of their relationships and intertwining their lives with lies.

Produced by Salim Ahmed, 1001 Nunakal (Thousand and One Lies) is directed by Thamar K V. It's written by Thamar and Hashim Sulaiman. The film boasts exceptional talent with Jithin Stansilaus as the cinematographer, Neha Nair and Yakzan as the music composers, and Nishad Yusuf as the film editor. The film stars Vishnu Agasthya,Remya Suresh, Shamla Hamza, Niiniin Kassim, Zhinz Shan, Noufal Rahman, Vidhya Vijaykumar, Sooraj K Nambiar, Rashmi K Nair, Sudeep Koshy, Sajin Ali, Sudheesh Scaria, Anusha Shyam among others.

Watch the trailer here:

Commenting on the film, Thamar K V - Director said, "1001 Nunakal is an intimate exploration of friendships tested by secrets. It is a powerful reminder that appearances can be deceiving, and behind closed doors lie stories we cannot fathom. The movie unfolds with a series of revelations, heartaches, and unforeseen twists that will undoubtedly leave you yearning for more. I am thrilled to present the film to a wide audience through Sony LIV."

The film will be streaming from 18th August only on Sony LIV.

