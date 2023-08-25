Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer unhappy with Gadar 2 makers for using song without credit

Sunny Deol’s comeback film Gadar 2 has caught everyone in the industry by a huge surprise, albeit a pleasant one as the film continues to rule the box office and drive numbers. As it breaks records and boost business for multiplexes and other parties concerned, there’s one person who’s unhappy with the film. The film’s music composer Uttam Singh has a hitch or two as he recently told press that he is disappointed with the makers using his original tracks in the sequel without crediting him for the same. He has a problem with them using his massively popular song “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” and “Udd Jaa Kaale Kaave” which were recreated by music director Mithoon for the sequel.

What the music composer said

In an interview with a publication, Uttam Singh said, “They didn’t call me for Gadar 2 and I don’t have the habit of calling and asking for work. They have used two of my songs in the film and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film.”

What is Gadar 2 about

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 film Gadar Ek Prem Katha. The lead cast Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena. Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma also reprised his role as Jeete in the film. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh (Sunny Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, (Utkarsh Sharma), from the Pakistani Army. The film released on August 11 and has since grossed more than Rs 400 crore ($4 billion approx.).