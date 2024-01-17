Main Atal Hoon trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's film on Emergency, Babri Masjid is here

Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon dropped a new trailer as it shows all major moments of the film from Babri Masjid demolition to Emergency, Pokhran nuclear test and much more. The film stars Pankaj as late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The trailer reads: “More than a poet. More than a statesman. More than a Prime Minister.”

The trailer opens with Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee watching a film and telling his friend that the public believes what is shown to them. Then in another scene he is seen dealing with criticism as someone talks of Mahatma Gandhi's killer, Nathuram Godse. Both Godse and Vajpayee were a part of the RSS in their growing up years. He says that the RSS is declared communal by some.

Watch the trailer of Main Atal Hoon here:

The trailer then moves on to show how Atal Bihari Vajpayee stood up against Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi during the Emergency.

The trailer also touches upon the Pokhran nuclear test. In one scene, late President Abdul Kalam is seen congratulating Pankaj's Vajpayee for the successful Pokhran nuclear test.

Main Atal Hoon also takes a look at the bus seva between India and Pakistan and how he volunteered to visit Ayodhya after the Babri Masjid demolition.

Main Atal Hoon: The Film

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon is produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. The film also stars Piyush Mishra, Raja Rameshkumar Sevak, Daya Shankar Pandey, Pramod Pathak, Paayal Kapoor Nair, Harshad Kumar, Prasanna Ketkar, Haresh Khatri, Paula McGlynn, Gauri Sukhtankar.