'Main Atal Hoon': First look of Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee unveiled on his birth anniversary

To mark former prime minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 98th birth anniversary, the makers of 'Main Atal Hoon' dropped the first look of versatile Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi as the celebrated politician. On Sunday, the actor also took to social media to unveil his look and pen a short yet powerful note.

"To realise the personality of 'Atal' ji on screen, I need to work on my personality, I know this. I have the firm belief that I will be able to do justice to the new role based on motivation and morale," Tripathi wrote in the caption.

The Twitter post also featured a set of photos from the film, noting the various aspects of his illustrious personality as the "prime minister, poet, statesman and gentleman".

Check out the post below.

Tripathi also shared a video montage on Instagram and wrote in Hindi, "I have got this opportunity to portray this rare personality on screen. I am emotional and grateful."

Dressed in dhoti-kurta and a jacket, the actor is seen channelling the politician for the film in the montage.

Take a look!

Reacting to the first-look pictures, a fan wrote, "They couldn’t have picked a better actor for this role." Another commented, "It's the best gift to us on the day of Christmas." And, one tweeted, "Excellent… only you can play this."

The movie is being helmed by National Award winner Ravi Jadhav and will release in December next year. Jadhav is known for winning prestigious awards for 'Natarang' and 'Balgandharva'.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali, 'Main Atal Hoo' has Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma as co-producers.

