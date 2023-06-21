Lust Stories 2 trailer: Love, lust and everything in between, watch

Four different stories and four different interpretations of lust. The trailer of Lust Stories 2 was unveiled on Wednesday after Netflix teased fans for weeks with stills from the anthology. Four filmmakers give the audience their own version and vision of lust. The four parts are directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki and Sujoy Ghosh.



The trailer shows the principal cast of the anthology which includes, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, and Vijay Varma.

The trailer shows a grandmother asking her granddaughter to 'test drive' before she says yes to a man for marriage. Another story has a woman finding her house-help enjoying some free time in her bedroom while she is away. Then there are two ex-lovers who meet a year later and are instantly attracted to each other but now one of them is married to someone else. There is also a middle-aged couple trying to find love in their relationship.

Watch the trailer of Lust Stories 2 here:

Speaking on the second anthology of Lust Stories, R Balki, says, “Lust is natural and most important in a relationship. It’s critical for all to recognise it. I wanted to create a lust story that a family can watch together. Why should a story of lust always make for exciting solo viewing and be uncomfortable for family viewing when families are created by love and lust? Neena Gupta, Mrunal and Angad have brought to life this simple, hilarious tale in the most charming way possible. Having partners like Netflix, RSVP and Flying Unicorn trust me to create a film for this reputed anthology has been immensely gratifying. I hope it's a story that will resonate with people”

Further speaking on it, Konkona Sen Sharma shares, “There is something exhilarating about a woman getting her rightly deserved freedom and taking control of her life and this is exactly what I wanted to showcase in my anthology for Lust Stories 2. Lust for me, like many, is a forbidden topic and I wanted to break away from the norm which was only possible because of my wonderful co-writer Pooja Tolani. I couldn't have asked for a better cast than Amruta and Tillotama, who worked so in sync with each other!”

Adding on to that, Sujoy Ghosh says, “This time lust stories are all about the different shades of Lust. Tamannah and Vijay brought the film to life just as I had imagined it, and I am hoping audiences will enjoy seeing their chemistry on screen.”

And finally, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, shares, “‘’When Netflix, Ronnie and Ashi approached me to be a part of their Emmy Nominated anthology Lust Stories, it was an immediate yes for me. It was truly an exceptional experience to work with actors like Kajol and Kumud Mishra to bring this complex and edgy vision of lust to the audiences. Lust has multiple shades and this film of mine depicts the lust for power and ambition’’.

Lust Stories 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 29. It is a sequel to Lust Stories- an anthology that released on the OTT app in 2018.

