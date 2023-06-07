Lust Stories 2 teaser out! Tackling modern romances one story at a time

Netflix anthology Lust Stories is back with part 2. The teaser of the second installment was unveiled on Tuesday and boasts of a stellar ensemble cast. The anthology attempts to explore the concepts of modern-day relationships and the complexities that come along the way.



Much like the first part, Lust Stories 2 will narrate four distinct stories by director Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. The cast includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.



The teaser begins with Neena Gupta as an elderly woman giving marital advice to a couple. The teaser then shows montage sequences of Kajol, Tillotama Shome, Kumud Mishra, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi.



Watch the teaser of Lust Stories 2 here:



Netflix India announced the project on social media and captioned it as, "Do you believe in lust at first sight? 'Cause we're here to walk by again. Brand new stories with a grand new cast. Lust Stories 2 coming soon, only on Netflix! #LustStories2OnNetflix."

The first part, Lust Stories, released on the OTT platform in 2018, was helmed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee. It was nominated in 2 categories at the 2019 International Emmys - Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and Best Actress for Radhika Apte. The film also featured Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, and Neil Bhoopalam.

