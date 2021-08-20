Legal notice sent to Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda over false promises, threats

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has allegedly made false promises to work with a scriptwriter, Priya Sharma, and took scripts and songs written by her in the last 15 years.

In a legal notice sent to the actor, Sharma said that Hooda and his colleagues kept postponing the work and when she asked for them to return the scripts, they have been threatening her.

She has reportedly sent a legal notice to Randeep and others through her lawyer seeking compensation of Rs 10 crore.



Sharma has complained to the Range Commissioner of Haryana's Director General of Police, Faridabad, through email and has also demanded a public apology from the accused.



According to reports, she had sent about 1,200 songs and 40 stories to Randeep Hooda, Asha Hooda, Mandeep Hooda, Ajli Hooda, Panchali Choudhary (Randeep’s manager) and Renuka Pillai (makeup artist) on email and WhatsApp.



Her advocate has reportedly stated that she has demanded a compensation of 10 crore for the harassment she has allegedly faced in the last eight years.



Randeep or members of his team have not responded to the legal notice or her statements yet, reportedly.