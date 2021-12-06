Katrina Kaif glows in white as she arrives at Vicky Kaushal's home for pre-wedding function; see pics

It's happening. Even as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal continue to stay mum over their big fat Indian wedding in Rajasthan this week, the couple is happily obliging the paps as they step out for last-minute preps before their big day.



On Sunday night, bride-to-be Katrina Kaif glowed in a white saree as she was clicked while arriving at her groom Vicky Kaushal's residence in Mumbai for a pre-wedding function.



Katrina wore a white ruffled saree and a silver strappy blouse. She kept her look minimal and let her hair down for the event. Accompanying Katrina was one of her sisters who was seen in a traditional green salwar kameez.

Katrina smiled and obliged the waiting media before heading inside the building where Vicky lives.

The couple - along with their families- are expected to leave for their wedding venue, a luxury resort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan on Monday. The wedding is reportedly taking place on December 9 while pre-wedding functions will begin from December 7.



The couple who started dating in 2019, will have a very intimate wedding. Reports state only 120 guests have been invited for the wedding which also includes filmmaker Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and director Anand Tiwari. The couple is likely to host a big Bollywood reception at a later date.

