Kaagaz 2 Review: Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher deliver class act in this average drama

Actor Satish Kaushik has said goodbye to the world, by telling another poignant story of a common man's years-long struggle with power and judiciary.

After releasing the first part in 2021, the late actor has returned with a bucolic successor that questions the Indian system, law, and judiciary. Not compared to the first part of the movie, Kaagaz 2 is equal parts emotional and equal parts distressing. To know what goes well and what does not, scroll and read the review.

What's the plot?

The two-hour-long drama starts at the military academy, where a young man Uday (Darshan Kumaar) is getting trained for his army duty. He is living a life of distress, constantly regretting why his father Rajnarayan Singh (played by Anupam Kher) left him and his mother years ago. With no interest in serving the nation in the military uniform, Uday ultimately decides to leave the army and return to his mother's home. After spending some time with his mother, Uday decides to meet his estranged father, who is a reputed advocate currently fighting the case of Mr. Rastogi (Satish Kaushik). For context, Mr Rastogi lost his daughter after he got stuck in traffic during a political rally of the local politician.

The story has been told through the eyes of Uday, who has been living a life that is miles away from the struggles of the common man. Despite this, he is disheartened by the injustices that exist in the world, particularly in the life of Mr. Rastogi. The story follows how Uday and others come together to help Mr. Rastogi find justice.



What works?

This story depicts the struggles of a middle-class society, where people face different challenges, whether it be fighting for their freedom or going against the system. This genre of movies has always been relatable to people. The movie indirectly narrates the story of hundreds of people through the suffering of a man who like many others in the country has lost a life while stuck in traffic.

At the end, the poignant theme of the movie will surely make you think, which is certainly one of the best things about this movie. The dialogue in the movie is well-written and delivered.

What doesn't work?

While the script may seem impactful on paper, ultimately it is the execution that really matters. At times, it feels like the creators lacked a clear direction or story to tell. The first thirty minutes of the movie will leave you wondering about the plot; is it about a boy with a troubled childhood who reunites with his father, or is it about a man learning about the struggles of the common man? Just when you think it's a court drama, the story takes a complete 180 degree turn and we see the father and son back in the spotlight. The narrative is poorly written and leaves you questioning what the creators were trying to convey.

The writing is incoherent and so many unnecessary additions have kind of stretched the plot.

More than Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar's characters, I wish they had focused on telling the story of Satish Kaushik and his family.

Like the first part, the movie raises questions about how things are executed and followed on Kaagaz (papers) only, instead of real life. While the film delves into an important theme and message, it falls short in execution.

Kaagaz 2 could have been much better than this.

Cast performance

The plot of the movie is exaggerated, but the fantastic cast of the movie is what keeps you stuck. Late actor Satish Kaushik has left a legacy that will be cherished forever, and this movie is an addition to many of Kaushik's fantastic works. And, his serious and emotional act in this drama deserves all the applause. Another acting gem that the movie had was Anupam Kher. The veteran actor has done an impressive job.

Talking about Darshan's work, his character has received more screen time than deserved. As for his acting, he has delivered a good performance.



Final verdict