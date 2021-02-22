John Abraham's film 'Attack' to release this Independence Day

This Indian Independence Day, John Abraham will be seen in action-packed film titled ‘Attack’.

Starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakulpreet Singh in pivotal roles, ‘Attack’ will release on August 13 as it is a story of race-against-time of rescue by an Attack team led by lone ranger played by John. The film is said to be inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis in a country.

Attack is written and directed by debutante Lakshya Raj Anand.

On the film, John Abraham said, “Attack is a taut, action entertainer with a strong storyline…a genre I love! At JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significantly different to show to our increasingly discerning audience. Releasing the film in theatres this Independence Weekend, adds to my excitement.”

John will also be co-producing ‘Attack’ under his banner JA Entertainment. It would mark John and Jacqueline’s second collaboration after the 2016 action-comedy ‘Dishoom’.

‘Attack’ will face box-office competition from Telugu star Allu Arjun’s much awaited action drama, ‘Pushpa’.