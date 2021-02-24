John Abraham starrer 'Mumbai Saga' gets a release date

John Abraham starrer ‘Mumbai Saga’ by Sanjay Gupta now has a finalised release date. The action film will hit the theatres on March 19.

Mumbai Saga will trace the journey of Bombay to Mumbai with emphasis on crucial events between the 1980s and 1990s. It is a gangster-drama from the time when the underworld was ruling the city of Mumbai.

The film ‘Mumbai Saga’ apart from John Abraham also stars Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Anuradha Gupta (White Feather Films) and Sangeeta Ahir.

It’s written, directed and also co-produced by Sanjay Gupta. On the project he said, "A year ago, when we were pushed into a space of uncertainty following the pandemic, I was certain that I had a story that everyone would love to watch on the big screen, enjoying the company of their loved ones with a bucket of popcorn. And here we are, ready to rock the cinemas with Mumbai Saga, a story that's unlike any other.