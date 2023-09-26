Jigra: Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar turn co-producers for Vasan Bala's next

Alia Bhatt has announced her next project. The actress who was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani, will be next seen in a film titled Jigra. The first poster of the film was shared on social media on Tuesday.



The film will have Alia Bhatt playing the lead role and she also features in the poster of the film. Jigra is being co-produced by Alia's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled to release in September 2024.



The video shows an artwork of Alia in a shirt and trousers, carrying a backpack and looking sombre. She is seen in a street, surrounded by neon lights and hoardings.



Sharing the motion poster, Alia wrote, "Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward. JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024.”