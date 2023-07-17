Nayanthara as badass cop looks stellar in new Jawan poster shared by SRK
Jawan prevue took the internet by surprise as Shah Rukh Khan looked amazing donning two new looks in the film. The actor has now shared a new poster of the film, this time featuring Nayanthara.
Shah Rukh Khan took to social media today to share yet another exciting look from his upcoming film, Jawan. The film’s prevue released earlier last week and set the internet on fire as he donned not one but two unique looks. Now, Jawan’s poster is here to bring thunder into your life as Nayanthara looks like she means business.
Directed by Atlee, the film features Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara opposite each other. Nayanthara is seen in a badass cop avatar as she wields a machine gun while looking stylish in a black cop uniform. Jawan will mark Nayanthara's Hindi film debut. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a special appearance.
Shah Rukh Khan shared the new Jawan poster
Meanwhile, sharing the Jawan poster, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “She is the thunder that comes before the storm! Nayanthara Jawan Prevue out now! Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”
A fan commented on his post, “Women power.” Another said, “Can't wait to see both of you together.”
Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and others. Directed by Atlee, the film will release in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.
