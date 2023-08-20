Jailer box office: Rajinikanth's film is unstoppable, earns Rs 500 crore worldwide
Jailer, which was released in theatres worldwide on August 10, marks the first collaboration between director Nelson Dilipkumar and Thalaiva. In the movie, Rajinikanth plays the role of a jailer named Muthuvel Pandian, aka Tiger. The film also stars veteran actors Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.
Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer emerged as a big winner at the box office. The film which marked the on-screen comeback of the veteran actor after a two-year gap, has gotten a thunderous response from the audience worldwide. Within 10 days of its release, Rajinikanth's action film has grossed Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) worldwide. Talking specifically about India, the film has collected around Rs 245.9 crore, as per box office tracker Sacnilk.
As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has crossed the big milestone of Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) worldwide. With this, the film has become Rajinikanth's second and the third Tamil film to enter the coveted club after Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I.
#Jailer with ₹514.25 cr BEATS #PonniyinSelvan lifetime gross of ₹500 cr in just 10 days at the WW Box Office.— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 20, 2023
||#Rajinikanth | #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal | #Vikram | #Karthi | #JayamRavi|| pic.twitter.com/p27w1Jkvjy
Jailer has achieved the mark despite the tough competition from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Both films are garnering whooping numbers at the box office.
Top 3 WW Box Office [Tamil]#2Poin0 - ₹ 800 cr#Jailer - ₹ 514.25* cr#PonniyinSelvan1 - ₹ 500 cr pic.twitter.com/GfE5J7L0sQ— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 20, 2023
Rajinikanth met Yogi Adityanath.
On Saturday, Rajinikanth met the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow. The actor was in the city for the screening of his film Jailer.
The video of Rajinikanth arriving at Yogi's residence and touching his feet has gone viral.
#WATCH | Actor Rajinikanth meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/KOWEyBxHVO— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023
About Jailer
Jailer, which was released in theatres worldwide on August 10, marks the first collaboration between director Nelson Dilipkumar and Thalaiva. In the movie, Rajinikanth plays the role of a jailer named Muthuvel Pandian, aka Tiger. The film also stars veteran actors Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.
WION's Review of Jailer
Sidharth MP writes in the review, ''Towards the end of the first half and throughout the second half, there are the big moments that Rajini fans long for. That's the paisa-vasool (money's worth) they've all been looking for. Rajini's usual charisma is on full display- as he exits from cars, he expresses rage, as he toys around and wears his sunglasses, as he lights a cigar and whatnot! As these 'mass moments' unravel one after another, Anirudh Ravichander's music remains a constant factor and ensures that the impact of the big 'Thalaiva' (in Tamil, Rajini is fondly known as 'Thalaiva'- Leader) moment is elevated more than ever.'' Read the review here.
