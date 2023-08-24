Jailer box office: Rajinikanth film earns impressive numbers, crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India

Jailer is having an outstanding run at the box office worldwide. Rajinikanth's film is shattering one record after another. The film, which also marked the comeback of Thalaiva to the big screen after a two-year gap, has completed a two-week run at the box office run. The film was released on August 10.

In two weeks, Jailer has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark (Rs 5 Billion) at the worldwide box office. However, looking at the domestic box office, the movie has crossed the Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) mark, as per the trade portal Sacnilk.

Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, ''Jailer WW Box office, completes two weeks of HISTORIC run.''

The film has achieved the feat despite the tough competition from two big releases Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Both films are performing outstandingly at the box office.

Rajinikanth's Jailer has also become his second and the third Tamil film to enter the coveted club after Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I.



Jailer marks the first collaboration between director Nelson Dilipkumar and Thalaiva. In the movie, Rajinikanth plays the role of a jailer named Muthuvel Pandian, aka Tiger. The film also stars veteran actors Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

WION's Review of Jailer

Sidharth MP writes in the review, ''Towards the end of the first half and throughout the second half, there are the big moments that Rajini fans long for. That's the paisa-vasool (money's worth) they've all been looking for. Rajini's usual charisma is on full display- as he exits from cars, he expresses rage, as he toys around and wears his sunglasses, as he lights a cigar and whatnot! As these 'mass moments' unravel one after another, Anirudh Ravichander's music remains a constant factor and ensures that the impact of the big 'Thalaiva' (in Tamil, Rajini is fondly known as 'Thalaiva'- Leader) moment is elevated more than ever.'' Read the review here.

