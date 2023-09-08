ugc_banner

Jailer actor G Marimuthu dies of cardiac arrest, Rajinikanth pays tribute

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Sep 08, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Tamil actor and director G Marimuthu, who was last seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer, has passed away. Marimuthu suffered a massive heart attack on Friday, September 8. He was 56.
 
Marimuthu died while he was dubbing for a TV serial, Ethirneechal when he felt uneasy and fainted. He was quickly taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Shocking: Popular Tamil character actor Marimuthu passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest... Recently, he developed a huge fan following for his TV Serial dialogues... May his soul RIP!"

trending now

Marimutthu is known for his work in the Tamil film industry. He started his career as an assistant director and later shifted to acting. Over the years, he has been part of several blockbuster star-studded films like Ajith Kumar's Aasai and has worked with several filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, Seeman, and SJ Surya, among others. 

He has played supporting roles in films like Yuddham Sei, Bairavaa, Kadaikutty Singam, Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum. He also starred in Anand L.Rai's Hindi film Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. 

His demise has come as a huge shock to everyone. Soon after his death was confirmed, tributes started pouring in. 

Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar tweeted: "Saddened!! Rest in peace #Marimuthu sir ! Remembering the times with you…"

Rajinikanth, who shared the screen with him in Jailer, tweeted:''Marimuth is a wonderful person. His death shocked me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.''

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted, "So sad and shocked to hear of his passing of Marimuthu have worked with him a man with talent, gone so soon. Condolences to his family."

Marimuthu is survived by his wife, Backiyalakshmi, and two children, Akilan and Ishwarya.

