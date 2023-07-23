Its all in the eyes! Guess whose character is being unveiled next in Jawan?

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated action entertainer Jawan is taking the audience's excitement to new heights. Following the thrilling prevue and the captivating posters of SRK in his bald avatar, followed by a fierce poster of Nayanthara, the makers have now released a close-up glimpse of another intriguing character from the film. This sneak peek has left fans guessing and eagerly anticipating what's coming out next.

The makers of Jawan have sparked a wave of conversation. With just a sneak peek of intense and furious eyes, makers took to their social media and said.

"He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him"

Looking into the fiery eyes, fans are guessing that the next poster will be of Vijay Sethupathi. The South Indian actor will be playing the role of the main antagonist in the movie. More details about Vijay's character have not been revealed. Soon after the poster was released, fans were quick to share their excitement.

A Twitter user commented, ''One of the most wonderful and talented man ...The Villain of #Jawan is coming."

Another wrote, ''This single look is enough to rip apart Project K and salaar poaters.''

Nayanthara's first poster

After the prevue, Shah Rukh Khan shared another exciting look from his upcoming film, Jawan of Nayanthara. In the poster, the actress is seen in a badass cop avatar as she points at a machine gun.

Sharing the Jawan poster, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "She is the thunder that comes before the storm! Nayanthara Jawan Prevue out now! Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan prevue:

On July 10th, the makers released a prevue of the mass entertainer. The 2-minute whirlwind clip gave the audience the first look at SRK's sensational and interesting performance, which will definitely take the excitement of the fans a notch higher. The teaser also gives us the first glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone.

More about Jawan

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is backed by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan. The action thriller featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, who is reportedly playing a cameo role in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the movie.