Irrfan Khan's son Babil and wife Sutapa pen a heartfelt note on his death anniversary

A year has passed away since our favourite actor Irrfan Khan left us. On his first death anniversary, his wife Sutapa Sikdar and their son Babil penned an emotional and heartfelt message for the legendary star.



Taking to their respective social media, both of them remembered the late artist. Since the death of his father, Babil kept on sharing his tribute and the moments from their life. Today by calling him the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, his son shared an unseen photo of Irrfan, in which he can be seen working on the chair, along with a tearful note.



“Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop''.

Further, he noted that no one can never take over his legacy and penned how much he misses him, ''Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/Mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a black hole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries).” he wrote.



He also shared Irrfan's handwritten note. By sharing the photo of his baba's note, he wrote, ''Need I say much? My Baba, last stages of evolution''.

Irrfan's wife Sutapa also shared an emotional post by remembering the last day of his life and shared how she and her friends sang Irrfan's favourite songs for him.

“People living deeply have no fear of death”… Anaïs Nin your favourite poet Irrfan. Last year tonight me and my friends sang songs for you,all your favourite songs. The nurses were looking at us strangely as they were used to religious chants in critical times but I had overdone that for you Irrfan morning evening and night for two years and since they told me it was time I wanted you to go with memories you loved …so we sang songs….The next day you left for the next station I hope you knew where to get down without me.. 363 days eight thousand seven hundred and twelve hours..when each second is counted''. He wrote.

By remembering the last day, she wrote, ''How exactly does one swim this huge ocean of time. The clock had stopped. At 11.11 on 29th april for me .…irrfan you had a keen interest in the mystery of numbers . .and funny you had three 11’s on your final day . some say actually many say this is a very mystical number 11/11/11''. She wrote.

One of the most versatile and respected actors of Indian cinema passed away in Mumbai on April 29, 2020, after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 53.

