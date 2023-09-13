Indian actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, better known as Birbal, dead at 84
Veteran Indian actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, better known by his stage name Birbal, has passed away. He was 84. The news of his demise was shared on the official X handle of Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA).
The post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, read as, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Birbal (Member since 1981).”
CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Birbal (Member since 1981)— CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) September 12, 2023
.#condolence #condolencias #restinpeace #rip #birbal #condolencemessage #heartfelt #cintaa pic.twitter.com/bTXH0LArRp
Over the course of his career, Birbal appeared in over 500 films, mostly playing comic characters. He was part of some iconic films like Sholay and Mera Naam Joker.
In addition to appearing in Hindi films, Birbal also dabbled in Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Marathi cinema. He worked in several Manoj Kumar films including Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Kranti.
He is best remembered for playing the role of a prisoner in the blockbuster film Sholay, and a drug addict in Anurodh.
Born in 1938, Birbal got his first big break with V Shantaram’s 1967 film Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti, starring Jeetendra and Mumtaz.
His filmography also includes films such as Aradhana, Mera Naam Joker, Gambler, Amar Prem, Charas, Vishwanath, Akhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, Karz, Kranti, Naseeb, Yaarana, Sadma, Betaab, Dil, Bol Radha Bol, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Anjaam, and Mr & Mrs Khiladi. The actor was last seen in 2022’s 10 Nahi 40.
