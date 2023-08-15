Independence Day 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri hoist Tricolour with Abram with Mannat

The entire nation is celebrating the 77th Independence Day today. On the day of freedom, every Indian followed the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which was started last year by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri, and little Abram, also hoisted the flag on the terrace of their residence, Mannat.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared a photo of them standing proudly in front of the tricolour. He also shared a video of him and his staff soluting the Tricolour.

In the caption, he wrote, ''Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it.''

The photo features, SRK, and Gauri, with Abram standing in front of a Tricolour hoisted on the terrace. All of them are dressed in white. Shah Rukh and Abram are wearing white T-shirts. Meanwhile, Gauri is looking cool in a white jacket with blue jeans and sneakers.

Fans have also captured some videos and photos of SRK and his Abram from the outside of the Mannat.

In the viral video, the father-son duo is waving at the fans gathered outside his residence in Mumbai, India.

Earlier in the day, Khan also changed the display picture of his X handle, earlier known as Twitter, to the Indian flag, showing his solidarity for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Jawan. On Monday, the first romantic song of the film Chaleya was released, featuring Nayanthara.

The melodious song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The song has also been released in Tamil and Telugu.



More about Jawan



Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is backed by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan. The action thriller features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, who are reportedly playing a cameo role in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the movie.

The pan-India project, which will release in five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, was earlier slated to release in June. But due to some post-production work, the movie got delayed, and now it will hit theatres on September 7.

