In pics: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and their entire family attend Yodha premiere

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha has been released in theaters worldwide on March 15. A day before the movie's big release, the team of Yodha hosted a grand screening in Mumbai. Sidharth's whole family attended the special premiere, including his wife, Kiara Advani, and many Bollywood celebrities who turned up to watch the action-packed movie.

To support Sidharth on his big release, Kiara and their entire family attended the screening. All of them happily posed for the shutterbugs.

For the evening outing, Sidharth and Kiara were dressed to the nines. The Guilty star was giving boss lady vibes as she showed up wearing a bright blue coat pant suit with silver pumps. Keeping her wavy hair open, Kiara kept her makeup simple and subtle. Sidharth, on the other hand, was looking cool in the grey denim jeans and matching shirt with a black leather jacket.

Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, who play pivotal roles in the movie, were looking outstanding at the premiere. For the night, Disha opted for an elegant white satin dress with a deep back. Meanwhile, Raashii wore an orange-coloured dress.

Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar, and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand attended the premiere.



After watching the movie, Kiara praised her husband Sidharth's work. Sharing a still from the movie on her Instagram handle, the actress called the film, ''outstanding.'' before adding, "You've (Sidharth) made us all so proud! Your best (sic)."