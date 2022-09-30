'Goodbye' star Rashmika Mandanna reveals her reaction to being cast alongside Amitabh: 'Are you sure?'

Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna became a pan-Indian star after her multilingual film 'Pushpa', also starring Indian actor Allu Arjun, enjoyed a dream run at the box office worldwide. But long before 'Pushpa', back in 2020, she had already been declared as the National Crush of India by Google thanks to her hit Telugu film 'Geeta Govindam'.

She will soon be seen in 'Goodbye', which stars Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan. While speaking to Wion, the actor revealed to us what her reaction was when she was asked to work with Amitabh Bachchan.

"I was reconfirming if they really dialled the right number, or have they made some mistake. Are you sure I am the person you are looking for? But when they said they really want me on board, I became very excited," the actor said.

Rashmika, who is originally from a small hill town in South Indian state of Karnataka called Coorg, opened up about living a dream-life, and how her parents react to her popularity. She became a favourite of the paparazzi in no time, and has been spending a lot of time in Mumbai, the home of Hindi Film Industry.

“I think I am just enjoying their (paparazzi's) company. Because it's always so lovely when you come to a different state and you are received with open arms, I am just loving it," revealed Rashmika.

The actor has a very impressive line-up of projects as she continues to work with filmmakers from all over India, language no bar.

'Goodbye' releases on October 7.