Game of Thrones prequel 'House of Dragon' casts Fabien Frankel in key role

With HBO finalising its casting for ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series, another name has gotten added in the list -- Fabien Frankel will play a key role in the upcoming ‘House of the Dragon’ show.

Fabien Frankel will be seen playing the role of Ser Criston Cole, a member of King Viserys I Targaryen's Kingsguard, a knight whose bold actions helped pave the way to civil war.

On his blog, Martin wrote, "He is the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. He has no claim to lands or titles, all he has is his honor and his skill with sword and lance. He is a challenger, a champion, cheered by the commons, beloved of the ladies. He is a lover (or is he?), a seducer (or is he?), a betrayer (or is he?), a breaker of hearts and a maker of kings … Welcome to Westeros, Fabien. And do keep that sword sharp."

‘House of the Dragon’ tells the story of the Targaryen family in Westeros and is set 300 years before the events in ‘Game of Thrones’. The drama is from co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) and is expected to start production this month in the U.K. for its planned 2022 debut.

The series previously announced stars Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith.

‘House of the Dragon’ is one of six Game of Thrones’ prequel projects in the works at HBO. There is also a Broadway/ West End in development. HBO has three more 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs on the list; here's what we know so far