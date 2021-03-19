HBO has three more 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs on the list; here's what we know so far

The world of 'Game of Thrones' is extending.



As per the reports, HBO is working on three more spinoffs of the famous series based on George R.R. Martin’s fictional world. We already know that the 'GOT' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' will finally begin filming next month and the series will star Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Paddy Considine (The Outsider) as King Viserys. The cast also includes Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel) as Alicent Hightower, the Hand of the King’s daughter; and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, King Viserys’ eldest child.



The Studio is also said to be developing a 'Dunk & Egg' series based on George R.R. Martin's 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' novellas and there is a potential animated series in the works for HBO Max. Deadline first reported the news of the new spinoffs latter THR confirmed.

The new projects are tentatively titled '9 Voyages', '10,000 Ships', and 'Flea Bottom'. Here is all the detail of the project:



9 Voyages: Rome creator Bruno Heller is developing the series and follows the great voyages at sea made by Lord Corlys Velaryon a.k.a. The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides, and head of House Velaryon. The show will take us to his journey at various places including Pentos, Dragonstone, and around the bottom of Westeros as well as to Lys, Tyrosh, and Myr

The character also appears in the upcoming greenlit GoT prequel 'House of the Dragon'.



10,000 Ships: The next project will take us tells the story of Princess Nymeria and the surviving Rhoynars who travelled from Essos to Dorne after losing in battle to the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War. Her story is set roughly 1,000 years before the events in Game of Thrones, making it much older on the Westeros timeline, as per the Hollywood Reporter. In GOT, Arya Starks's character named her dire wolf Nymeria.



Flea Bottom: The series will take place in Flea Bottom to which every GOT fan is aware of, a slum in King’s Landing, the capital of Westeros. Some characters of GOT including Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon have a connection with them. Arya Stark even spent some time thereafter her father was beheaded.



Of the three, '9 Voyages' appears to be in work with a creative team on board, while the other two are believed to be ideas that are being explored with no writers attached yet, Deadline reports.

Last month, HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told Deadline about the various areas to develop, ''We are talking about other areas that make sense as well. George R.R. Martin’s world is so big and what’s interesting about it, not only is it big but he’s got a lot of road maps in terms of history,” Bloys told Deadline. “So, one of the great things about House of the Dragon is that’s an established history that leads you to Game of Thrones the show, and there is a lot of little branches. There is a lot of opportunities and stories to tell.”

“We are working with George, it would really be something we talk about with him but for right now, the prequels land themselves to it because of the really expansive history that George laid out in his world,” he concluded.