Five regional films which have pushed the creative envelope

Regional films are breaking language barriers, gaining recognition for their impressive visual spectacles as well as compelling content and redefining cinematic entertainment. This shift is understandably expanding their audience across the country. Here are some recent hits that offered visual dynamism as well as strong, relatable human stories.

Tron Ekka (Gujarati)

Gujarati entertainer Tron Ekka, has emerged as one of the top-grossing films this year and is breaking box-office powered by superb performances and an unusual theme. Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Jannock Films, the film establishes the right comedic tone from the very beginning and features the super hit trio of Yash Soni, Malhar Thakkar, and Mitra Gadhvi in lead roles. The situational comedy about a get-rich-quick scheme gone wrong is the perfect family entertainer and its peppy number "Tehunk" has also become a huge hit with content creators. The film is directed by Rajesh Sharma and also stars Chetan Daiya, Om Bhatt, and Hitu Kanodia.

Ved (Marathi)

Actor Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut, Ved, is a skilful fusion of love, sacrifice, and captivating plot twists that are essential for a commercial entertainer. Riteish takes on the central role of the lovelorn Satya in this film, with Jiya Shankar and Genelia Deshmukh as the female leads. Raviraj Kande, who plays the antagonist, delivers a commendable performance that has earned acclaim from both critics and audiences. Ved also boasts a cameo appearance by Salman Khan in a song sequence. Produced by Genelia D'Souza, Ved became the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2022 and the fourth highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.



RRR (Telugu)

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in central roles, is one of the most visually stunning Indian films of all time. Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement, it has garnered a global audience, and achieved the remarkable milestone of being the first Indian film to surpass one million viewers in Japan. Furthermore, RRR secured an Oscar for Best Original Song. Produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment and shot with a humongous budget on expansive sets within Ramoji Rao Film City, the film serves as an exemplary illustration of how a larger-than-life theatrical experience can propel regional content to global prominence.



Kantara (Kannada)

Rooted in the 'Daiva Kola' ritualistic traditions of Dakshina Karnataka, Kantara is a visually stunning, deeply stirring experience. Despite its modest budget, the film achieved pan-Indian success, ranking as the fourth highest-grossing film of 2022, thanks to its world-class cinematography and raw emotional power. Produced by Hombale Films and directed by lead star Rishab Shetty, this Rs 16 crore production went on to amass Rs 450 crore at the box office, according to various trade analysts. The success of Kantara has opened doors for numerous other regional films to celebrate their own cultural uniqueness even as they tell universal stories.



Kasargold (Malayalam)

Yoodlee production Kasargold has attracted massive attention for its emphasis on action, stylised content and its central theme of greed and friendship. Directed by Mridul Nair, the film stars Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, and Vinayakan in lead roles. Shot in northern Kerala, the film also features Goa and Bangalore as major locations and is indicative of the vast canvas regional makers are now working with. Inspired by gold smuggling cases, the film has been described by critics as a fast-paced, slick, new-generation movie with brilliant action sequences.

