Fans relieved as Shah Rukh Khan returns to India amid injury reports

Good news for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fans as the actor was spotted looking healthy at the Mumbai airport as he returned to India post completion of a project in the United States. Fans were relieved to see Shah Rukh Khan in good health amid reports that he suffered an injury on the sets of a project in Los Angeles and had to be rushed into a hospital for a minor surgery.

He apparently suffered a nose injury and had to be rushed for a minor nose surgery. But recent pictures indicate that the Pathaan actor is in great shape and is doing absolutely fine.

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport is now going viral as paparazzi managed to get a glimpse of the actor. He was spotted returning to India with wife Gauri Khan and youngest son AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan has been busy with the post-production work on Atlee’s Jawaan. The actor started off 2023 on a good note as his film Pathaan wowed fans and critics alike and managed to act as a saviour for Bollywood with stellar box office numbers.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a lineup of films. In addition to Jawaan, the actor also has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani. The film will see him working with Taapsee Pannu for the first time. He will also be making a cameo appearance in Tiger 3, the third edition of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's spy thriller series.

