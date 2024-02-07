Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani separate after 11 years of marriage

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have decided to go their separate ways after being married together for 11 years. The couple is parent to two daughters – Radhya, 6, and Miraya, 4. The couple shared a short note on their separation and called it “amicable”.

The couple calls separation "amicable"

Their separation letter reads: “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.”

Bharat and Esha had been married for 11 years and were often spotted together on all occasions. It was recently during Esha’s birthday when Bharat wasn’t spotted by her side when rumours of them not being together started circulating.

Even though they celebrated their wedding anniversary together and Esha shared a cute picture of the two together, cracks started developing in their relationship. Esha and Bharat got married in 2012.

Earlier, Esha had shared that Bharat felt aloof after the birth of their second child together since Esha would mostly be consumed throughout the day with their kids. In her parenting book, Esha mentioned that her husband complained of feeling “neglected”. She wrote, “After my second baby, for a short while, I noticed that Bharat was cranky and irritated with me. He felt that I wasn’t giving him enough attention. It is very natural for a husband to feel this way because, at that time, I was consumed with Radhya’s playschool fiasco and feeding Miraya, and I was also between writing my book and dealing with my production meetings. So, he felt neglected. And I immediately noticed the error of my ways. I remembered the times when Bharat had asked me for a new toothbrush, and it had slipped my mind, or when his shirts hadn’t been pressed, or when I sent him off to work without bothering to check what he’d been given for lunch. He’s a man of very few needs, and if I couldn’t look after him, there was something wrong. I quickly made sure to rectify it.”

“Bharat is different; he tells me directly, to my face, if he senses a problem. But there may be men who are not so forthcoming. It falls on you to keep the romance alive. I figured that I hadn’t gone out for date nights or a movie with him in a while. So I decided to step out of my tracks, loosen my bun, wear a nice dress, and go out with him on the weekends,” she added.