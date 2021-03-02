Ek Villain Returns: John Abraham, Disha Patani begin shooting for film

John Abraham and Disha Patani have started shooting for their new film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ on Monday.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri and is the sequel to his 2014 movie ‘Ek Villain’. It will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

Talking about finally starting the shooting for Ek Villain Returns, director Mohit Suri said in a statement: "I am very excited to begin shooting for Ek Villain Returns. I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately, with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong - making movies! I am hoping to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one.”

The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Sharing pictures from the first day of shoot on social media, John Abraham wrote: "And it begins...#EkVillainReturns."

‘Ek Villain Returns’ is slated to release on February 11, 2022.