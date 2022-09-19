Dulquer Salmaan reveals how he deals with criticism and online trolling

In just a few days, Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Chup' is going to hit the theatres across the nation. And, the actor is busy promoting the film in major cities of the country. On Monday, he reached Delhi's PVR Plaza to interact with the media and talk about the R Balki directorial. When asked how he deals with criticism and negativity online, he shared that it does affect him, however, he also appreciates constructive criticism.

For those trolls who spread hate and negativity without a reason, Salmaan likes to believe that they have an agenda of their own and he shouldn't be bothered by such people's opinions.

"It does affect me sometimes because I put out sincere and honest work, at least I do. And, we always want to put our heart into the character. But ya, there is criticism, however, a lot of times, it is constructive. But there are also days when it affects you but like any of us, we cannot dwell on it for too long. The best response to any criticism is to work hard and keep moving on," the actor said.

"But then there are a few people who just want to spew hate, so I feel that they have an agenda and we shouldn't bother about it," he added.

Coming to Dulquer's upcoming film 'Chup', it stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt. It will release across theatres on September 23. The romantic psychological thriller depicts the pain of an artist who suffers from "wrong criticism".