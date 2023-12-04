Deepika Padukone stuns at Academy Museum Gala in LA, spotted with Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez

What a stunner! Deepika Padukone turned up the heat as she attended The Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The Bollywood actress became the first Indian at the event this year as she hung out with the likes of Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, and others.

Deepika Padukone opted for a midnight blue velvet gown that hugged her body at the waist and finished with a mermaid-style fishtail. The gown had one sleeve detailing and was fuss-free as it complemented her makeup and the whole chic-without-any-extra-effort vibe.

As for the event, for the unversed, The Academy Museum Gala is the second largest stage in the world after the Oscars which is organised by the same board. Previously, at the start of the year, Deepika was a part of the Oscars stage as she presented the Indian song “RRR” at the global stage. She is now ending the year with her attendance at the Academy stage yet again.

Meanwhile, Deepika has enjoyed a fabulous year at the box office with two of her films having earned praise and worldwide recognition. She kickstarted the year with a massively successful film, Pathaan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Her next was a special cameo appearance she did in Jawan. This was again a Shah Rukh Khan film.