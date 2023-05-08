Deepika Padukone misses Irrfan as Piku turns 8: Would do it again in a heartbeat

Deepika Padukone penned an emotional note as she marked the eighth anniversary of her film Piku on May 8. Deepika took to Instagram to share a few photographs from the sets of the film and remembered the late Irrfan Khan, her co-actor in the film and sent love to director Shoojit Sircar, writer Juhi Chaturvedi and actor Amitabh Bachchan.



The actor also stated that if she had to do it all over again, she'd do the film in a heartbeat.



While sharing photos, Deepika wrote, "It’s been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people. And if I could relive this experience all over again, I’d do it in a heartbeat. @irrfan, I miss you! @amitabhbachchan , @sircarshoojit & @juhic3 I love you! To everyone who made this film possible, thank you for your energy. #Piku."



She posted three pics, including one which showed Irrfan Khan, herself and Amitabh behind a cutout of a car in a promo shoot. The second picture was a still inside a car with all three actors and the final picture showed the three stars, in costume, making funny poses for the camera.

Irrfan, who played Rana Chaudhary in the film, died on April 29, 2020. The film also featured Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and Raghubir Yadav in key roles.



Piku, which was inspired by Satyajit Ray's short film Pikoo, was released in theatres on May 8, 2015. Amitabh won his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor at the 63rd National Film Awards for his performance as Bhashkor Banerjee in the film. Deepika won the Best Actress trophy at the 61st Filmfare Awards for her role.



Piku was special to filmmaker Shoojit Sircar since it was headlined by Deepika who he refers to as 'one of his favourites'. Talking about his experience working with her on the film, Shoojit Sircar reveals, "Deepika is one of my favourites. Whenever my writers and I talk, we always think, ‘what can we do with Deepika’ because I’m so fond of her. It was a brilliant experience working with her. Frankly, while working on Piku, I saw the real actress and real creativity in her; and what she is as a soul. My revelation was that she is a simple, girl-next-door soul, despite having done many other films and potboilers."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone is prepping for two of the much-awaited projects - Project K with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.