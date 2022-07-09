'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist' teaser: Dulquer Salmaan stars in R Balki's intriguing ode to Guru Dutt

To mark late actor-director Guru Dutt's 97th birth anniversary, filmmaker R Balki paid homage to the legend and his classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' by sharing a new teaser of his upcoming film 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist'. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles.

In the short clip, Salmaan is seen making a bouquet of flowers from paper as a reference to Dutt's 1959 classic film. The movie's memorable song 'Waqt Ne Kiya' can be seen playing in the background.

In the next scene, Salmaan is seen offering the paper bouquet to Dhanwanthary's character who replies, "Guru Dutt ke birthday pe 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' (Flower made of papers on Guru Dutt's birthday)".

The teaser also shows Sunny Deol's character in its intense look. In the end, as Dhanwanthary points out that Dutt was criticised for 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', Deol's character reacts angrily and shouts, "Chup".

Guru Dutt's film 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' was strongly criticised when it was released. It told the story of once-renowned film director Suresh Sinha (played by Guru Dutt) whose life goes for a toss after he loses his daughter Pammi in a custody battle and gets estranged from his wife Shanti.

"Should we be more sensitive to an artist's work or should the artists be less sensitive about what is being written about their work," Balki had said in a statement.

Sharing the teaser of the film on his Instagram handle, Sunny Deol wrote, "Only love and respect for the true legend - #GuruDutt ji!💖 #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist." Take a look!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with R Balki on several movies such as 'Cheeni Kum' and 'Shamitabh', also shared the teaser with his fans.



'Chup' is co-written by Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani and produced by Hope Filmmakers and Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios.

